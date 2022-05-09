Recent Deaths: Vega, Harris

Our condolences,

Deborah Leigh Vega, 69, of Ethete, Wyoming died in Billings, Montana. She was born on April 20, 1953 and died on May 6, 2022. All Night Wake will be 7:00pm, Monday, May 9, 2022 in the family home 678 Plunkett Road, Ethete, WY 82520. The Funeral will also be at the same address. Burial will follow in the Harris Family Cemetery also on Plunkett Road. To read full obituary, click here.

Lonnie Harris, 56, of Riverton passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Thursday, May 5, 2022. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 10499 Hwy 789, the wake will follow. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 10449 Hwy 789. Burial will follow at the Harris Cemetery on Plunkett Road. To read full obituary, click here.