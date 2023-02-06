Recent deaths: Turner, Winfield, Zupence

Clara F. (Avery)Turner, 87 passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center. A memorial service will be held July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Shoshoni, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Lennie Winfield, 90, of Riverton passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday morning, February 2, 2023. At her request a private family service was held at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Nancy Zupence died January 31, 2023 at her home on South Fork Road in Fort Washakie. She was born on February 16, 1938 in Afton, WY to Fielding Bruce Peterson and Eunice Blanch Lynch Peterson. Her father was a game warden, so the family moved every four years to different areas of Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

