Recent Deaths: Tompkins, Velarde, Oakley, Jarvis Sr.

Our condolences,

Ace Wayne Eugene Tompkins– Ace unexpectedly and peacefully slipped out the garden gate early Tuesday morning June 21, 2022. There will be a graveside service at the Dubois Cemetery with a picnic in the town park to follow on Saturday July 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. To read full obituary, click here.

Beverly Ann Velarde, 63, of Lander, died in Lander on Sunday, June 26, 2022. A Memorial Service will be 10:00am, Friday, July 1, 2022 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive. To read full obituary, click here.

Mary Eileen Oakley, 75, of Lander died in her home on Friday, June 24, 2022. There will be a public Visitation, 5 – 6:00pm, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520. The Funeral Service will be 1:00pm, Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the Trinity Episcopal Church, 860 S 3rd St, Lander, WY 82520. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, WY. To read full obituary, click here.

Ted Jarvis, Sr., 55, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Lawrence, KS. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Sacajawea Cemetery.