Recent Deaths: Sun Rhodes-Addison, Bartel, Ahlbrandt

Colleen Sun Rhodes-Addison, 80, of Riverton passed away at her home on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 1540 Elmwood Drive. Traditional services will be on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1540 Elmwood Drive starting at 10:00 am. To view full obituary, click here.

Yvette M. Bartel (née De Lorme) was born March 15, 1942 in Ft. Washakie, Wyoming to Louis M. and Josephine F. De Lorme. Surrounded by family and friends she passed away in her home on Saturday August 6, 2022 on the Wind River Indian Reservation. To view full obituary, click here.

Roland Ahlbrandt, a resident of Silver City, NM passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 6, 2022. To view full obituary, click here.