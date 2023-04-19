Recent deaths: Stanton, Kasper, Hart

Richard Stanton, 75, of Riverton passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Help for Health Hospice Home. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. To view full obituary, click here.

Cecilia Kasper, 93, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at home surrounded by her family on Monday, April 17, 2023. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. The Memorial Mass service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Barbara J. Hart (Barb), 89, was born on June 27th, 1933, to Frederick Ellsworth Estey & Mildred Alice (Nation) Estey, in Lander, WY. She was the eldest of 5 children: Barbara, Blanche, Elizabeth (Betty), Fred, Jr. & Lois. Barb passed away April 14th, 2023, in Gillette, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement