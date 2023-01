There will be a gathering held for Michael “Mike” Albert Stamper, 80, at The VFW Club, 11 Tweed Lane, Lander, Wyoming on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Mr. Stamper passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, click here.

James Michael Kennah: August 12,1959 – January 9 2023. To view full obituary, click here.