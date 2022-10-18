Recent deaths: Soule, Kaplon, Brown, Piper

Garon “Scott” Soule was born on January 5, 1973, in Colorado Springs, Colorado to his mother, Rebecca Lenard Soule, and father, Lloyd Soule. Scott was diagnosed with liver disease in 2016. He fought for many years and was able to be present in his children’s life a little longer. Unfortunately, he lost his battle to liver disease on October 11, 2022. He passed away peacefully at the Help for Health Hospice home surrounded by his family. A memorial celebration of life will be held on Tuesday October 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with lunch to follow at the Sunnyside Church of the Nazarene, 11668 HWY. 26, Kinnear Wyoming. To read full obituary, please click here.

Pamela “Pam” Kaplon, 61, of Riverton passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the home of her son. A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Chandelle Event Center, 3445 Chandelle Blvd on Airport Hill. To read full obituary, please click here.

Darla M. Brown, 72, of Riverton passed away in Billings, MT at St. Vincent’s Hospital. A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2023.

Charles R. Piper, 80 of Riverton passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Sage West Hospital – Riverton. A wake was held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 212 Johnstown Valley Road beginning at 7:00 pm. The graveside service was held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.