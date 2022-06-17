Recent Deaths: Shaw, Stagner, Miller

Our condolences,

A memorial service for Craig M. Shaw, 69, will be held in the fall of 2022 and will be announced. He passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Wind River Rehab Center in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

A Memorial service for Toby W. Stagner, 62, of Crowheart, Wyoming will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. A reception will follow at the Don Stagner’s Ranch following the services. To view full obituary, click here.

Colleen Miller, 90, passed away with family by her side on June 15, 2022. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Friday, June 17, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be 2:00 pm Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.