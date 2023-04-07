Recent deaths: Sare, Whiteplume, Thompson

Gene Sare, 83, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his home after a short illness., surrounded by his family and his beloved cat, Shawna, who was always on Gene’s lap. A memorial service will be held, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. Military funeral honors will be conducted. A lunch will follow at the Reach Foundation. To view full obituary, click here.

Robin Whiteplume, 35, passed away in Berwyn, Illinois on Thursday, March 30, 2023. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Jospeh’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Armour Cemetery in Ethete. To view full obituary, click here.

Eugene (Gene) Glen Thompson, of Lander, WY, peacefully passed away on December 18, 2022. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 1600 Sinks Canyon Road, Lander at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, April 8th. A graveside service will be held at Pleasantview Cemetery in Lodgepole, NE in the spring. To view full obituary, click here.

