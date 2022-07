Our condolences,

Arendell “Andy” Hoyt Palmer of Lander, Wyoming passed away on July 15, 2022 in Lander. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be made at this link.

Doris E. Rudd, 92, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Lander, Wyoming. At her request no services will be held. To read the full obituary, click here.