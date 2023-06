Recent deaths: Rose, Vogele, Arthur

Robert “Bob” Rose, Sr., 86, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Sage West Hospital – Riverton. No services are will be held. To read full obituary, click here.

A Memorial Service for Sherri Lynn Vogele will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 2, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Sherri Lynn Vogele passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Areilda June Arthur, 78, of 13 Farmstation Rd, Ethete, WY died on May 29, 2023, at Morning Star Care Center (Fort Washakie, WY). A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 13 Farmstation Rd. (Ethete, WY) To view full obituary, click here.

