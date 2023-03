Recent deaths: Revere, Kelly, Wendel

Funeral services for Georgetta Buckman Revere, 78, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 6, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Cremation will follow services. Mrs. Revere passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Karlynn Ann “Connie” Kelly, age 85, of Lander, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at The Glenn Cottages, Buffalo, Minnesota. To view full obituary, click here.

Jacqueline (Jackie) Ann Beaton Wendel, 56, passed away on February 17, 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming, surrounded by her family. Wendel. Jackie chose to be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Hudson’s Funeral Home of Lander, WY. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement