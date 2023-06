Delayne Michele Renner passed away due to a tragic car accident on June 1, 2023. A memorial service will be held June 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Worland Community Center Conference Room. Inurnment will follow at Riverview Memorial Gardens. Everyone is welcome to come join the services in honor of Delayne’s life; wearing bright colors is strongly encouraged. To read full obituary, click here.

