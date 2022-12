A Memorial Mass for Gilbert F. Rau, 77, will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, WY with military graveside rites to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. A Rosary will be prayed preceding the Memorial Mass at 9:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary. Immediately following the inurnment, a luncheon will be held at Holy Rosary Boeseke Hall. To view full obituary, click here.

