Recent Deaths: Putnam, Sisneros

Funeral services for Dorothy Putnam will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery Dorothy Marie Putnam, age 90, passed away July 7th, 2022, after a brief illness at Monument Health Hospice. To read full obituary, click here.

Michaela Rae Sisneros, known as Tia to family, took her journey on July 9, 2022 in the presence of her beloved family after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Michaela’s home, 3355 Carson Dr., Riverton, WY, with a wake to follow. To read full obituary, click here.