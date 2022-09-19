Recent deaths: Powell, Weber

Thomas Paul Powell, 74, of Riverton died Friday evening, September 16, 2022 at the Thermopolis Rehab and Wellness. A viewing will be 9:00 a.m. until service time Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton with funeral service starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, please click here.

Richard Harry Weber entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness in Riverton, WY, with his family by his side. Funeral services with full military honors will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, WY. Pastor Bonita Knox will be officiating. A viewing will be held at the Davis Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 6:00 p.m-7:00 p.m. To view full obituary, please click here.