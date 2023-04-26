Recent deaths: Pogue, Beitel

Obituaries
Obituaries
Obits

James “Jim” Pogue, Jr., 63, of Crowheart, Wyoming passed away at the Casper Medical Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.  A wake will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8659 Hwy 26, Crowheart, Wyoming. At 6:00 pm. There will be last horseback ride from the residence to Big Wind Hall. Attendees are welcome to participate and will be appreciated. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Big Wind Hall in Crowheart.  Burial will follow at Sacajawea Cemetery. A feast will follow the burial, at Big Wind Hall. To view full obituary, click here.

Warren L. Beitel, 92, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 20, 2023. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.