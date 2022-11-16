Recent deaths: Piper, Carlson, Becker

Stephanie Piper, 37, of Mills, Wyoming passed away in Casper, Wyoming on Sunday, November 13, 2022. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. The wake will follow at 1503 Elmwood Drive (Beaver Creek). The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, please click here.

Gary Carlson, 72, of Riverton passed away at his home on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. To view full obituary, please click here.

Vera Becker 80, of Riverton, WY passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. To view full obituary, please click here.

