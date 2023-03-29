Recent deaths: Pappan, Augustine, Long, Yellowhair, Alcaraz, Stecher

A Funeral Mass for Derek Redstar Pappan, 44, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Warren Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 at Eagle Hall with a Wake to follow at Geraldine Brown’s home, 300 Goes In Lodge Rd. Mr. Pappan passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. To view full obituary, click here.

Jon G. Augustine, 58, of Riverton passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home. A private family service will be led by Chaplain Chuck Augustine. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Vicky Lynn Long, 64, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A Viewing will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Mrs. Long passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Gustave Elmer Yellowhair died in Riverton, WY on March 18, 2023. All night visitation will be Sunday March 26, 2023 at the St. Michael’s Parish Hall in Ethete, WY and funeral services will be Monday March 27, 2023 @ 11 am. at the St. Michael’s Mission with Roxanne Friday officiating. He will then be taken to the Friday Cemetery for burial. To view full obituary, click here.

Loretta Alcaraz, 78, of Worland Wyoming fell asleep in death on March 25, 2023 surrounded by her family at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana. There will be a viewing Friday March 31st from 7-9pm at the Mt Calvary Church. Memorial services will be held at the Worland Middle school Auditorium 2150 Howell Ave at 10am on Saturday April 1st. A reception will follow burial back at the middle school. To view full obituary, click here.

Thomas Stecher, age 85, of Stevensville, MT passed away March 12 in Helena MT with family by his side. To view full obituary, click here.