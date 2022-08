Robert Marrington, 77, of Riverton passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Riverton Rendezvous Site starting at 1:00 pm. His cremains will be inurned at Midland Cemetery in South Dakota. To view full obituary, click here.