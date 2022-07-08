Recent Deaths: Manzanares

Our condolences,

Esther Alice Manzanares passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. Funeral services for Mrs. Manzanares, 70, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. To read full obituary, click here.

A Celebration of Life has been set for Charles (Joe) Gattis who passed away January 5th, 2022 at Wind River Rehabilitation in Riverton WY. Memorial will take place this Saturday, July 9th @ 11:00 am at the Pioneer Museum in Lander, Wyoming. To read Joe’s obituary, click here.