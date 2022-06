Our condolences,

Aaron Condeladdeo Lujan entered into rest early Sunday morning June 26, 2022 at his place of residence, 408 S 3rd St. E, Riverton, WY. A wake will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Fremont Center located at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, starting at 6:00 pm. The memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. The feast will follow at the Fremont Center. To view full obituary, click here.