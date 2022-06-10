Recent Deaths: Loneman Jr., Strom

Our condolences,

Nathan Charles Loneman, Jr., 17, of Riverton passed away on Saturday, Jume 4, 2022, in South Dakota. A wake will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, starting at 5:00 pm at the Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. A funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Burial will follow at the WallowingBull Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Lance Parker Strom, 39, of Lander, Wyoming suddenly passed away at his home on June 2, 2022. As family has requested, there will be a private service held on June 17, 2022. To view full obituary, click here.