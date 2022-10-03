Recent deaths: LoneBear, Hart, Peterson

Funeral services for Francine P. (Gambler) LoneBear, 63, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 735 Ethete Road with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Wake will begin at 5:00 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022 also at 735 Ethete Road. To view full obituary, please click here.

Sally Ann Hart, 83, formerly of Dubois, Wyoming, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at her residence in Riverton, WY surrounded by her loving husband and step-daughters. Cremation rites have been accorded. A gathering of friends and family is planned and will be announced in the future. To view full obituary, please click here.

Lyle Peterson, 73 of Riverton passed away Saturday, October 1st due to a 4 wheeler accident while hunting with his son on his mountain property. As per Lyle’s wishes he will be cremated and there will not be a funeral. To view full obituary, please click here.