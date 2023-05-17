Recent deaths: Leininger, Antelope, Bebout, May, Dierks, Anderson

William “Bill” Leininger, 91, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 13, 2020, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Raymond Antelope, Jr., 36, of St. Stephen’s, Wyoming passed away in Greeley, Colorado on Thursday, May 11, 2023. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Monday, 22, 2023 at the home of Dan Black, Jr., Beaver Creek. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial following at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Devoted patriot, community leader, loving mother, grandmother and wife, Dessie Alice Bebout passed peacefully on Friday, May 12 at 102 years old, surrounded by her loving family and welcomed by God with open arms. A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Davis Funeral Home, Riverton, Wyoming. Services are scheduled for Friday, May 19, 2023, at 1 pm, at Lighthouse Bible Church, 1510 Lewis Street in Riverton with graveside services and military honors to follow at the Hudson Cemetery in Hudson, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Helen Mildred May, 95, of Lander, Wyoming, died at Westward Heights Care Center on Tuesday May 9, 2023, after a short illness. Services are to be announced at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

Cloyd Larry Dierks, 83, of Riverton, Wyoming died on May 11, 2023, at Central Wyoming Hospice Center in Casper, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Dean LaRue Anderson, 88, of Lander passed away Wednesday morning, April 5 at Westward Heights Care Center. Cremation has taken place through Hudsons Funeral Home, Lander, Wyoming, and a Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am, May 13, 2023 at the Lander Church of Christ, 1320 Sinks Canyon Road, Lander, WY 82520. To view full obituary, click here.