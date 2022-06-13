Recent Deaths: Lee, Hines, Cornish

Our condolences,

Edward Bear Lee, 23, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Salt Lake City,

UT. Traditional Indian Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022

at 10:00 am at the Mary Agnes Lee residence, #50 Crispin Lane, Ethete.

Evening services and wake will be held Monday, June 13th at 7:00 pm at the

family residence. Burial will be in the Yellowcalf Cemetery at Ethete.

Mary Bailey Hines, 84, of Lander, Wyoming, passed away peacefully in Gillette, Wyoming on June 7, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on June 14, 2022 at 10:00am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, Wyoming. The burial at Mount Hope Cemetery will follow the Mass. The Visitation will be held at Hudson’s Funeral Home in Lander, Wyoming on June 13 at 6:00 PM followed by a Rosary at 7:00 PM.

Corky Cornish passed away in Thermopolis on 6/9/22.