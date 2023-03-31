Recent deaths: Komrs, FastHorse

Reeda Komrs, 90, of Riverton passed away suddenly at Wyoming Medical Center on Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was surrounded by family. The family will host a celebration of her life sometime this summer. To view full obituary, click here.

Stephen “Steve” FastHorse, 45 of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. A prayer service will be held at Blue Sky Hall on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 5:00 pm. The wake will follow at 1510 Quiver Lane. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Blue Sky Hall. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.