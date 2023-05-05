Recent deaths: Knezovich, Rench, Thomas, Moorman, Shockley, Baumann

George Knezovich, 64, of Shoshoni, Wyoming passed away at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, Wyoming on Sunday, April 30, 2023. As where his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

Family graveside services at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming will be held at a later date for Vivian Joan Rench, 84, who passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Thermopolis Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Lorie Ann Thomas, 49, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Eagle Hall with a wake to follow. To view full obituary, click here.

No services will be held for Phyllis Jean Moorman, 100, who passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, click here.

Michael Stephen Shockley, 51, of Lander, WY died on April 30, 2023 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Dillon Park in Lander. To view full obituary, click here.

Janet Louise Baumann of Lander, loving mother and devoted wife, went to be with our Heavenly Father on May 2, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, May 8, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander. Please remember Janet with a contribution to your favorite charity. To view full obituary, click here.