Carol Joyce Kessinger: Carol was born September 29, 1956 in Casper, Wyoming. She died February 1, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice House following a short battle with cancer. To read full obituary, click here.

Charles “Scott” Enger of Lander, Wyoming, died on January 25th, 2023 with his beloved partner Kimberli Benac-Lewis by his side. To view full obituary, click here.