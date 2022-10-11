Recent deaths: Kenneth, Shute, Martinez, Simer

A memorial service for Kenneth C. Eymann, 76, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. Mr. Eymann passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Wind River Rehab in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, please click here.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Glennis Mae (Anderson) Shute, 100, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Sunnyside Church of the Nazarene in Kinnear, Wyoming with Pastor Doug Hanner officiating. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, please click here.

Funeral services for Natalya Grace Martinez, 9, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 as well as 1:00 p.m. until service time the day of the funeral at Davis Funeral Home. She passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, please click here.

On Sunday, September 25th, Peter Allen Simer, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 74 after a short battle with cancer. Peter was being comforted by his wife, Cyndy, as well as friends and other family members at his home in Lander, WY. To view full obituary, please click here.