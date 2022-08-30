Recent deaths: Kelsay, Mattox, Quiver

A Memorial services for Karen Kay Kelsay, 70, will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 19, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at a later date at in Arapahoe, Nebraska. Ms. Kelsay passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Helen Mattox, 90, of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Sunday, August 21, 2022. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and her ashes will be spread in the Black Hills of South Dakota. A service will be held October 1, 2022, at Neighborhood Alliance Church at 11:00 a.m. To view full obituary, click here.

Darlene Joy Quiver, 58, A member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, passed away on August 24, 2022 with her children by her side at Sage West Hospital in Lander, Wyoming. The All Night Visitation will begin 6:00pm, August 28, 2022 in the Family Home, 128 Bazil Drive, Fort Washakie, Wyoming 82514. The Funeral will be 10:00am, in the Rocky Mountain Hall, 19 North Fork Road, Fort Washakie, Wyoming 82514. Burial will follow in the Yellow Calf Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.