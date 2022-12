Recent deaths: Keen-Grasmick, Eagle

Shirley Keen-Grasmick, 89, of Riverton passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Help for Health Hospice Home. Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be buried with her first husband, Walter Keen in Anthony, Florida. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Lorenzo Trulin Eagle, 30, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Eagle Hall. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 at Eagle Hall with a wake to follow. Mr. Eagle passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Rawlins, Wyoming.