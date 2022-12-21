Recent deaths: Jepson, Bohanan, Thompson

Obituaries
Obits

W. Merle Jepson, 83, fell asleep in death Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Help for Health Hospice Home following a battle with Parkinson’s disease and Dementia.  Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. To view full obituary, click here.

Michael Leon Bohanan passed away on December 10th, 2022 at 55 years of age. Michael passed in his home, located in Riverton WY, with family members by his side. To view full obituary, click here.

Eugene (Gene) Glen Thompson, of Lander, WY, peacefully passed away on December 18, 2022.  Gene was born October 28, 1935 in Gurley, NE. To view full obituary, click here.

