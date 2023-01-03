Recent deaths: Jensen, Homec, Foutz, Crump

Charlotte Kay Jensen, 71, of Lander, Wyoming was born on July 18, 1951 in Buffalo, Wyoming and died in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 25, 2022. Kays Funeral Service will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in the Lander Valley Baptist Church, 790 South 9th St, Lander, Wyoming at 11:00am. Burial will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in the Willow Grove Cemetery, in Buffalo, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Mary Ann Homec, 93, died in Lander, Wyoming on December 27, 2022. Visitation will be at 5:00pm, followed by a Vigil Prayer Service with Rosary at 6pm in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home in Lander, on Friday, December 30, 2022. The Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 10:00am. Burial will take place at a later time in Hudson, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Jean Kay Foutz, “Granny”: October 26th, 1943 – December 24th, 2022. To view full obituary, click here.

James Ronald Crump was born January 20, 1953 in Jackson Wyoming to William Crump and Dolores Ohswaldt Crump. Written remembrances of Jim may be sent to Lori Crump at 770 Victory Lane in Lander. Her phone number is 307-330-3310. To view full obituary, click here.