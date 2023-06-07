Recent deaths: Jefcoat, Shaw, Hebah

Sandra S. Jefcoat, 82, of Riverton passed away at her home with her family around her on Friday, May 26, 2023. As where her wishes no services will be held.

Chuck Shaw, 42, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Riverton. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in the family plot. A reception will follow the service for all to join; a location will be announced. Pastor Tim Dower of Under Command Ministries will officiate. To view full obituary, click here.

Kenneth Roy Hebah, 41, of Fort Washakie, WY died on May 30, 2023, in Roy, Utah. An all-night wake will be held at 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at Eastern Shoshone Boys and Girls Club, Fort Washakie, WY.A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 9th, 2023 at Eastern Shoshone Boys and Girls Club, Fort Washakie, WY. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement