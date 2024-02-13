Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Wocicki, Costin

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Eugene ‘Gene’ Alvin Wocicki, 80, of Riverton, Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2024. A memorial service will take place at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

Marcel Anthony Costin died in Lander, Wyoming on February 9, 2024. A public viewing for Marcel will take place at 9:20 A.M. Thursday, February 15, 2024 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, Wyoming. A Rosary will follow the viewing at 9:30 A.M. and funeral services will start at 10:00 A.M. To view full obituary, click here.

