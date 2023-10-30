Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Witthar, Willow

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:
Dave Witthar, 76 of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at Sage West Hospital in Riverton on Thursday, October 26, 2023. A viewing will be prior to service at 9:00 am. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church. With the Last Call of the Fraternal Order of Firefighters and Air Force Military honors. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.
Flora May Willow –May 4, 1948 – October 27, 2023. Vigil for Flora May Willow; Monday October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM Blue Sky Hall, Corner of Blue Sky Highway and Ethete Highway., Ethete WY 82520. All Night Wake for Flora May Willow; Monday October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM Willow Family Home, 7 Lone Bear Lane, Ethete WY 82520. Funeral Service for Flora May Willow; Tuesday October 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM Blue Sky Hall, Corner of Blue Sky Highway and Ethete Highway., Ethete WY 82520. To view full obituary, click here.