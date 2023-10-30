Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Witthar, Willow

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Dave Witthar, 76 of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at Sage West Hospital in Riverton on Thursday, October 26, 2023. A viewing will be prior to service at 9:00 am. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church. With the Last Call of the Fraternal Order of Firefighters and Air Force Military honors. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.