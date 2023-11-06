Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Weliever, Aragon, St. Clair

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Gerti “Grammy” Weliever, 81 of Riverton passed away peacefully at SageWest Hospital in Riverton on Thursday November 2, 2023 with her family by her side. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

Tony Aragon Jr., 91, was surrounded by his loved ones when he made the great journey home on November 2, 2023. Tony was born September 4, 1932 at Fr. Washakie, Wyo. To Leah Alice Sorrelle Evans and Tony Aragon Sr. A wake for Tony will take place at the Shoshone Boys and Girls Club in Ft. Washakie (9 Shipton Ln, Fort Washakie, WY 82514) at 6:00 P.M. on Monday November 6, 2023. A funeral take place at the Shoshone Boys and Girls Club in Ft. Washakie at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday November 7, 2023. To view full obituary, click here.

Pansy Delores St. Clair, 88, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming died on November 3, 2023. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. To view full obituary, click here.