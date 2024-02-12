Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Wallowingbull, Brown

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Jessica Anna Wallowingbull – June 17, 1994 – February 4, 2024 . An all-night wake will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at the Shoshone Boys and Girls Club. Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, February 12, 2024 at the Shoshone Boys and Girls Club with the interment following at the Sacajawea Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Rose Marie Brown, 77, of Ethete died in Ethete on February 8, 2024. The Wake will begin 5pm, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, in the St. Michael’s Mission, Ethete, Wyoming. The Funeral Service will be 10 am, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, also in the St. Michael’s Mission, Ethete, Wyoming. Burial will follow in the Armour Family Cemetery< Ethete, Wyoming. Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com

