Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Skiver, Wallowingbull

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Memorial services for Sydney Rae Skiver, 27, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at the Holiday Inn in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Jessica Anna Wallowingbull – An all-night wake will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at the Shoshone Boys and Girls Club. Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, February 12, 2024 at the Shoshone Boys and Girls Club with the interment following at the Sacajawea Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement