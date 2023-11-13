Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Sanders, Farris, Whiting, Brown, Turner

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Zachary “Zach” Sanders, 30, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. A viewing will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home; cremation will follow the service. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Taylor Henry Farris, III, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 20, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Plenty Bears Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Eagle Hall with a wake to follow. Mr. Farris passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Graveside services for Elliot C. Whiting, 63, who passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023 in Thermopolis, Wyoming will be held at noon on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Sage Redman Cemetery. A Viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at the Davis Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the viewing. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Andrew Brown, III, who passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in Arapahoe, Wyoming will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 17, 2023 at his home, 390 17 Mile Road with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Wake will begin at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, November 16, 2023 also at the home. To view full obituary, click here.

Janet Lee Hodges Turner, 74, of Lander, Wyoming, died in her home on November 7, 2023. To view full obituary, click here.