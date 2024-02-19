Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Ring, Wilson, Quillen

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Coralie Marie “Corky” Shofstall Ring, 69, of Cheyenne, Wyoming and a long time Riverton, Wyoming resident died Saturday, February 17, 2024 at her home unexpectedly of natural causes. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 24, 2024 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton.

A Memorial service for Wayne Wilson will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home. Military graveside services will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Mr. Wilson passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024 in Casper, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Thomas Ross Quillen, 93, of Lander, Wyoming passed away on February 15, 2024, peacefully with family and friends by his side. To view full obituary, click here.