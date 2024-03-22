Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Reed, Brown, Weber, Saunders, Sanderson, Hirdman, Ferris

John Reed, 90, of Riverton passed away on Monday, March 11, 2024. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home with interment at Mountain View Cemetery with military honors. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. To view full obituary, click here.

June Ann Brown, 77, of St. Stephens, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Sage West Hospital-Riverton. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Great Plains Hall with wake to follow at 32 Great Plains Loop. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 14, 2024, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

James Weber, IV, 52, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. As were his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

A Memorial service for Janice Rae Lujan Saunders, 63, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery in St. Stephens, Wyoming. Mrs. Saunders passed away on March 16, 2024 in Riverton, Wyoming.

Nancy Maria Sanderson,77, of Lander, Wyoming, died on March 15, 2024, in Billings, Montana. The graveside service will begin at 10:00 A.M. at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander, Wyoming on, Friday, April 5, 2024. The memorial service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (653 Cascade St, Lander, WY 82520) in Lander, Wyoming. A reception will follow. To view full obituary, click here.

Claude “Ed” Hirdman, 76, of Lander, Wyoming died at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Virginia V. Hiwalker Ferris, 84, (Mo’eha’e) – Elk Woman) passed away at her home surrounded by her family on March 16, 2024. A Traditional Service and wake will be held at the family residence on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 5 pm, with Boyd Lopez officiating. A church service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Shoshone Episcopal Mission in Fort Washakie at 10 am, with Reverend Roxanne Friday officiating. Cremation will take place and burial will be on June 8, 2024, in Lame Deer, Montana. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement