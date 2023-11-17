Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Redman Sr.

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Alfred Paul Redman Sr. of Ethete, Wyoming died on November 15, 2023 in Billings, Montana. A rosary and visitation will take place in the Alfred Redman gymnasium at Wyoming Indian High School on November 19th at 6:00 P.M. An all-night wake will follow at 10:00 P.M. that evening at the family home (445 Ethete Rd., Ethete, WY 82520). The funeral services will take place at the Alfred Redman gymnasium at Wyoming Indian High School on November 20th at 10:00 A.M. with burial to follow at Sage-Redman Cemetery in Ethete.