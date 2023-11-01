Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Little, Neff, Lozier, Kenney

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

A viewing and wake for Nathaniel Alan Little, 24, will begin at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 122 Sagebrush Dr. in the Beaver Creek Housing. Mr. Little passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023 in Billings, Montana. To view full obituary, click here.

Louise “Tucky” Neff gained her angel wings on Thursday, October 26, 2023 and was welcomed home by her husband and her Granddaughter. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Both will take place at St. Margarets Catholic Church. Internment will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Sara “Sally” Lozier, 83, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Help for Health Hospice Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 11, 2023 at the Pavillion Rec Center at 2:00 pm. To view full obituary, click here.

Maudie Kenney passed away October 29th at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, just 30 days short of her 100th birthday. Funeral services will be Saturday November 4th at 11 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 9th and Fremont Streets with the Reverends Scott McNaughten and Kelly Dehnert officiating. To view full obituary, click here.