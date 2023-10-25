Recent Deaths in Fremont County: LeBeau, Welsh, Carleton

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Long time Wind River Reservation resident and United States Marine Corps Veteran, H. Gregg LeBeau died Monday, October 23, 2023 at his home in Mill Creek, Wyoming. He was 81 years old. Services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 25 at the family home at 176 Trosper Lane in Mill Creek, Wyoming. A wake at the family home at 176 Trosper Lane in Mill Creek, Wyoming begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 24. To view full obituary, click here.

Dylan C. Welsh (49) of Lander, Wyoming passed away on October 19th, 2023 after a mountain biking accident in TX. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral service for the Rev. Ellen Diane Carleton, 72, will be held on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Torrington, Wyoming with The Reverend Canon Bobbe Fitzhugh of the Episcopal Church in Wyoming officiating. Diane passed away at Banner Health Torrington Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming on October 24th, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends. To view full obituary, click here.