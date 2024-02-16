Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Langdon III, Inberg, Revere, Tidzump, Osborne

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

CHARLES LANGDON III Charles (Charlie) Langdon passed peacefully February 6 at the age of 91 in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Memorial services are pending for Dick Inberg, 87, who passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral service for Valene Renae Revere, 73, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 19, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Friday Cemetery. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 18, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with a wake to follow at Ruth Goggles residence, 17 Mile Road, House 328 in Arapahoe, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Patsy Ann Tidzump, 57, of Lander, Wyoming died in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 14, 2024. The Wake will be held 7:00 pm, February 20, 2024 in the Shoshone Boys and Girls Club, 9 Shipton Ln, Fort Washakie, WY 82514 and will continue all night. The Funeral Service will be 10 am, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 also in the Shoshone Boys and Girls Club. Burial will follow in the Whiteplume Family Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Sandra Louise Gould Osborne, 75, “Sandi”, was born on July 10th, 1948 to Thomas Nightwalker and Ora Mae (Gould) Whiteplume in Canton, Oklahoma and passed on February 14, 2024. Funeral Services will take place on Sunday, February 18th, 2024 at the family residence 105 Ethete Road, Fort Washakie, WY) at 7pm. Morning services will take place at the family residence at 10 am, Monday, February 19th, 2024 with final resting at Whiteplume Cemetery, Ethete, WY. To view full obituary, click here.

