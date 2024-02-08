Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Ketelhut, Applehans

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Marvin Eugene Ketelhut, 89, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Saturday, February 3, 2024 at his home. A viewing will take place from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 10, 2024. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Mabel Leroux Applehans, 98, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 12, 2024 at Lighthouse Bible Church. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. until services time Monday at the church. Mrs. Applehans passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Bible Church in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501.

Advertisement