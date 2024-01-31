More

    Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Headley

    Jeffrey Brian Headley, ‘Blue Bird’, ‘Ceneeteenii’eihii’, 36, passed away early Monday morning, January 29, 2024, in St Stephens, WY. Wake services will be held at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete, Wy on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. To be followed by an all night visitation at the family home, #7 Red Crow Ave, St Stephens, WY.  Funeral services will be held at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Oldman Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

