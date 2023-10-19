Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Greenhalgh, Underwood, Kennah

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Our precious mother, Mary Greenhalgh, sadly passed on October 13, 2023 at the age of 89 years old after a lengthy fight with Alzheimer Disease. Visitation will be held at Davis Funeral Home, Friday 11/3/23, from 5pm – 7pm. Funeral Services will be at Davis Funeral Home, Saturday 11/4/23, at 2:00pm. To view full obituary, click here.

Raymond P. Underwood, 80, of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. A rosary will be held at Arapaho School on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 6:00 pm followed by the wake at 33 Great Plains Loop in Arapahoe. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 21, 2023, burial will be at Friday Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Geraldine J. Kennah, born April 3, 1928 in Richland Center, WI. Died October 18, 2023 in Lander, WY. To view full obituary, click here.